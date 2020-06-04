KANSAS CITY – Travel is at cautiously low numbers as coronavirus cases continue to pop up around the country.
KCTV5 looked into what Kansas City is losing when it comes to tourism.
Visit Kansas City says 88 events or conventions have been canceled so far this year. That loss totals $160 million.
Fifty-five events were delayed. Kansas City won’t be seeing that revenue until later this year or early next year. The delayed revenue adds up to $46.9 million.
One of Kansas City’s biggest attractions is our BBQ. Jack Stack said it has pivoted it’s focus to carryout, delivery and box lunches.
The Fiorella’s event space in Overland Park just opened up last year. Its new even space is now storing raw materials for all of the Jack Stack locations.
“We have virtually lost everything in [the even space],” Jack Stack Director of Culinary Operations Chris Hall. “Our catering has slowly started to come back.”
Those parties are for 30 or less, which coincidentally is the same number of people allowed in the Made in Kansas City Shop on the Plaza.
The store’s general manager Cassie Noori said the lack of foot traffic has changed the way they operate.
“It has drastically impacted our business even prior to the stay-at-home order,” Noori said.
They are conservatively ordering supplies for their coffee shop and pantry based on the lack of tourism.
“I would say a typical Saturday last summer was shoulder to shoulder,” Noori said. “There were days in here days in here on a Saturday you couldn’t walk through because it was so packed, especially when we have events.”
There’s now a long list of events no longer happening this year: March Madness, Boulevardia, Opening Day.
Business owners are optimistic they’ll see some out-of-towners in their shops very soon.
“That gives us some hope in that this is all going to be alright,” Hall said. “I think that’s what people are looking for now, is hope that we’re going to come through this and we are.”
