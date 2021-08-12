JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The demand for COVID testing has truly spiked, and that includes facilities that can offer rapid results.
Chase Laboratory Services in Kansas City is a full-service lab, specializing in blood work and drug screenings. But lately, their high-volume request is rapid COVID tests.
“On average, I see about 30 people a day,” said Otealet Chase, the CEO and Lab Director of Chase Laboratory Services.
That’s more than double the number of patients she had a few months ago.
Chase said about half of those 30 daily patients are testing positive.
Several months ago, Chase was working at a drive-thru rapid COVID testing location in Overland Park.
During that time, the vaccine wasn’t readily available so demand was high. But now, with the delta variant, she’s seeing that trend repeat.
“I’m trying to open up more times for people to come in, because a lot of people need to test negative to go back to work, school, or travel,” said Chase.
Chase said most people getting tested and testing positive are those who have been vaccinated, that are getting checked because they were at a large gathering.
