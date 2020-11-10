KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Chief of Staff said the city has, “now reached uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19 in the KC Metro. [ICU] Bed Capacity is nearly gone.”
We have now reached uncontrolled community spread of #COVID19 in the KC metro. Bed capacity is nearly gone. pic.twitter.com/syFa8SvQ3K— John Stamm (@johnstamm) November 11, 2020
The Mid-America Regional Council is reporting COVID-19 data from the KC Metro which includes the counties of Platte, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Miami, Clay, Jackson, Cass and Ray.
MARC reports in the past seven days, there have been 64,429 total cases in the metro counties, 594,804 total tests and 884 total deaths.
In the past seven days, the average daily new cases are 564 and the total weekly new cases are 3,950. One new death is averaged daily and eight are averaged weekly.
MARC also reports in the last seven days, on average 591 patients are in hospitals, 69 average daily patients are on ventilators and 143 average daily patients are in the ICU. There have been 157 average daily new patient hospitalizations and 1,098 total weekly new patient hospitalizations.
For a data breakdown in each county, head to the Mid-America Regional Council website.
