WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The number of COVID hospitalizations is close to a record high.
Right now, the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is 167. That's just 25 patients away from tying the record we set in December.
KC metro hospitals have seen a very high demand. It’s not just COVID patients but non-COVID, as well.
“It’s kind of a cascading impact. One hospital is busy, the neighboring hospital gets busy, and the neighboring hospital gets busy, and it’s definitely got a regional impact,” says Ryan Jacobsen, the EMS physician advisor at the University of Kansas Health System.
The hospital has felt that impact, as he says the hospital is constantly busy with patients of all concerns.
Recently, several area hospitals were operating under the high-volume status.
That means a hospital is very busy and if an ambulance was going to be transporting to that hospital, they would be notified of the busy status and give the patient an option.
“You have the right to go there if you want but you may have a delay in getting cared for. It may be quicker to be seen if you go to another hospital. But, patients always have the right to choose where they receive their health care,” says Steve Hoeger, the co-chair of the Mid-America Regional Council Healthcare Coalition.
That status has changed. Since more than half of metro hospitals are at high volume, that status has been suspended.
Depending on the criticalness of the diagnosis and time, you might not have the option. That is something KU officials say is unfortunate, but speaks to how high the demand is.
“Patients want to come to the hospital where they get their health care and sometimes the hospitals are so busy it’s hard to continue receiving those ambulances and take care at a prompt fashion,” said Jacobsen.
Medical officials say the best way to help get out of this situation is for everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.
