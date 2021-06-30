JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A hospital in Springfield, Missouri is so overwhelmed with COVID patients that they are having to turn patients away and send them to hospitals in the KC metro.
"Each hospital will try to help out where they can," said Dr. Tim Williamson at The University of Kansas Health System.
Recently, the University of Kansas Health System and Saint Luke’s have been helping with the influx of patients at a CoxHealth System hospital in Springfield.
Saint Luke’s said they’ve taken in four patients and the University of Kansas Health System say they’ve taken in eight patients.
"Some of that is driven by the number of patients, which has certainly gone up in that area, but also some staffing challenges," says Williamson.
That's an issue that Williamson said is happening in other areas, as well.
Another issue is the delta variant, which area doctors say has become the route of most new cases and is more contagious and makes people even sicker.
Williamson said the vaccine is proven to protect against the variant and encourages people to get vaccinated.
Based on the Springfield, Missouri recovery dashboard as of today, their metro has seen close to 44% of the population that is 12 and older and partially vaccinated, and nearly 39% fully-vaccinated.
“We’ve seen people in their 20s and 30s in our ICUs on heart-lung bypass machines. This needs to be taken very serious,” says Williamson.
As for the people being taken in, doctors say this will not impact their ability to serve COVID patients locally.
We reached out to CoxHealth about this situation, but they were unavailable for comment.
