KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Metro-area health departments, including KCMO and Johnson County, Kanas, released a joint public health advisory on Friday in response to "rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Kansas City Metro related to the emergence of the delta variant."
In the release, they say unvaccinated residents of all ages who are resuming normal activities without adequate protection are the most at risk.
According to the release, they "strongly recommend" that residents take several precautions to protect themselves and others, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask if you're unvaccinated, and staying home if you are feeling sick.
They also say that "if you do not know the vaccination status of those around you, resume social distancing of at least 6 feet."
None of the recommendations made in this statement are requirements or mandates, they only serve as guidance for the community as Covid numbers continue to rise across Missouri and Kansas.
Read the full release below.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — July 16, 2021
KC Metro Health Departments Issue Public Health Advisory
In consultation with area hospitals’ Chief Medical Officers, the region’s public health departments are issuing a Public Health Advisory in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Kansas City metro related to the emergence of the delta variant.
At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection are most at risk, particularly immune-compromised individuals.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The region’s public health departments strongly recommend that residents take the following precautions to protect themselves and others in their community:
-Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, in crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
-Both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents should exercise caution.
-Stay home if you’re sick.
-Individuals with underlying medical conditions should get fully vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks when around persons of unknown vaccination status.
To find information about vaccination locations and updated guidance, please visit your local health department’s website.
Contacts:
Cass County, Missouri
Clay County, Missouri
Jackson County, Missouri
Johnson County, Kansas
Kansas City, Missouri
Leavenworth County, Kansas
Miami County, Kansas
Platte County, Missouri
Ray County, Missouri
Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas
