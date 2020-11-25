WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Wednesday morning cars lined the historic 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, with people trying to get their hands on a free turkey and other Thanksgiving goods.
The Know Joey Foundation has been handing out turkeys on Thanksgiving week for many years.
The founder of the group, Joey Thomas, is well known for his skills with the hair clippers, but whenever this time rolls around, he takes on a different role.
This year that roll has proven to be even more important now that we are in the middle of a pandemic.
“This year has been a very trying year physically, financially, emotionally, spiritually so to be in the position to be able to make sure others are taken care of, to be in the position to be a lender that’s something that we are always proud and humbled to be,’ says Thomas.
Meanwhile in KCK, The United Prayer Movement continued with their long-standing tradition of handing out Thanksgiving necessities.
Normally they serve hot meals to the community, but because of COVID-19, they transitioned to handing out non-perishable items instead.
“Right now there are a lot of people who are without jobs and there are a lot of people who do not have any type of means of food or anything so it’s very important that we are able to hand out a meal that they will be able to prepare for themselves,” says Hope Davis a coordinator for United Prayer Movement.
The Know Joey Foundation says they handed out hundreds of turkeys Wednesday, meanwhile the United Prayer Movement will be holding another drive at 800 N 5th Street in KCK, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.