KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s mayor and the Missouri attorney general are preparing to face off in court following a lawsuit filed to challenge Kansas City’s mask mandate.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he filed the lawsuit because he believes the mask mandate is unconstitutional and unreasonable government overreach. Mayor Quinton Lucas says the mandate follows CDC guidance and local health department advice to try to save lives.
Schmitt is asking for Kansas City’s mask mandate to be halted. He says the order violates a law enacted in Missouri that limits local public health restrictions. He plans to argue Mayor Quinton Lucas does not have the authority to issue an order because he is not a local health authority.
“This for us is not about politics. This is not about power,” Lucas said. “This is not about control. It is about how can we save lives in Kansas City.”
Mayor Lucas says Schmitt’s lawsuit completely ignores CDC guidance to wear masks in indoor public places. He says Kansas City based their order on CDC guidance and local health officials concerns regarding low vaccination rates and high infection rates.
“This is about getting clicks. This is about getting attention. It is not about saving lives here in Kansas City,” Lucas said Tuesday. “The guidance has changed from actual scientists and doctors. Not just a guy trying to get interviews on Fox News.”
Schmitt’s lawsuit also states mask mandates for school children are arbitrary because, “the risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 and transmission in schoolchildren is low.”
“I just can't believe that he would put that in an official statement from the state of Missouri,” Lucas said. “That to me is exceedingly dangerous. It’s exceedingly troubling.”
A case management conference for the lawsuit is scheduled for November 22nd.
“I personally would love to see that our vaccination rates increase dramatically,” Lucas said. “That our infection rates go down dramatically and we're able to resend this order in days or weeks.”
Earlier Tuesday a judge issued a temporary restraining order halting a mask mandate in St. Louis County. The temporary restraining order in St. Louis lasts through August 17, when a hearing is scheduled to be held.
Lucas says Kansas City’s order differs from St. Louis. According to Lucas, St. Louis County’s order preceded CDC guidance. Kansas City’s was filed after CDC updated guidance.
Lucas said the order in Kansas City has support from other city council members. The St. Louis County Council voted to overturn the mask order.
