KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The state of Missouri will re-open in one-week. Governor Mike Parson announced guidelines for social distancing, but no business is exempt.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday that he’s sticking to the May 15 re-opening because he’s looking at regional data, not statewide. But in an interview with KCTV5 News last week, he discussed a so-called soft re-opening before May 15.
“Part of the reason Kansas City, Missouri, sits at May 15 right now is that we had always planned to have a soft opening. So that at the beginning of May, maybe institutions like for example the Nelson Atkins Art Gallery, where there is always social distancing and you’re not supposed to touch anything, will actually be able to be open with guidelines. And we are able to establish over the course of those couple weeks, opportunities to say, ‘all right, well, we’re going to require masks in these areas or reduce capacity in our restaurants. Those sorts of things,” Mayor Lucas said.
KCTV5 News asked the mayor to hear more about that, “soft reopening” on Monday. He said it is still in the works and will likely be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Nelson Atkins Museum says they don’t have plans for a soft open yet.
We asked businesses what they think of the idea.
“We want to keep everyone safe. We really are going by the guidelines. It sucks for business, but we want everyone safe,” Cancun Fiesta Fresh employee Mireya Mireles said.
Cancun Fiesta Fresh in Westport is struggling.
“We are like a family here. It’s very tightknit and it’s come down to just three people working now. So, we’ve had to lay off a lot of people which is really sad. Including myself,” Mireles said.
But they agree with the mayor’s logic of relying on regional public health data to decide how to reopen Kansas City back for business.
Mayor Lucas says his team is running their soft reopen plan by health officials before making any announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.