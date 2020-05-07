KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that there is a new outbreak at the McCrite Plaza senior living facility.
The facility is the McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff of NW Tullison Road.
Mayor Lucas said that seven residents and four staff members have tested positive. He said a number of them are asymptomatic.
There are 80 residents at the facility.
They are testing staff and people who live in the community to see if anyone else tests positive for COVID-19. We are told they have isolated those who have tested positive.
They hope to prevent this from spreading into a larger outbreak like we’ve seen at senior living facilities here in the metro and around the country.
The mayor said he cannot say how far the outbreak has gone yet.
"We have been fortunate in KCMO not having facilities that had greater numbers," Mayor Lucas said. "This situation will be somewhat different."'
They stressed the importance of wearing masks in public
“I'm telling you it is still not 100% safe out there," said KCMO Health Department Director Rex Archer. "My personal recommendation and what I'm following is: I wouldn't go and participate in a business that wasn't providing masks for their own employees and wasn't requiring the customers to have masks on or, better yet, giving them masks to come into their facility.”
