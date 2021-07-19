KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a harder stance in their mask recommendations for schools in the fall than the Centers for Disease Control and some local health authorities.
They’re pushing for universal masking in schools, meaning everyone two years old and up wear a mask in class regardless of vaccination status.
Elizabeth Gonzalez’s fourth grade daughter hasn’t been to class in person in over a year, but is excited to return in the fall. She’s too young to get the vaccine right now, so is her younger brother.
“We are kind of freaking out about how everything is going to be when they go back,” Gonzalez said.
The children are enrolled in the Shawnee Mission School District for the fall, which has yet to finalize mask protocols. The school board will vote on the issue at their July 26 meeting. Gonzalez says no matter what the district decides, her daughter will be masking up.
“She has a medical condition. She has type one diabetes, so I feel safer with her wearing the mask when she’s with other kids because you don’t know if their parents are vaccinated, or when they are actually going to be vaccinating the kids as well,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez was happy to hear the recommendation from AAP. Other parents though, felt the opposite.
“My first reaction would be that it’s silly,” Kari Jones said.
Jones is a former teacher who now homeschools her three young children. She says the recommendation makes her even more grateful her children are not in school.
“We already had enough trouble just getting them to sit still, getting them to pay attention. ‘Can you keep shoes on your feet?’ And now it’s ‘keep the mask on your face?’ I just feel like it’s just one more thing. One more unnecessary fight to fight with children,” Jones said.
But health officials think masking might be the key to keeping students in class in person with the more contagious delta variant raging.
“Parents should be saying ‘we don’t want to send our kids without not only them wearing masks, but we know that all other kids in the classroom are wearing masks.’ We need to turn this around,” Kansas City Missouri Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said.
Kansas City daily COVID-19 infection totals have sky rocketed in the last month, from about 16 a day to around 105 a day.
Archer thinks in-person learning is best for students, but that without masks, there will be lots of quarantines and sick kids.
“Our kids need to be in in classroom instruction. It’s really critical. It will help them with keeping on task with learning as well as from a mental health standpoint. The problem is this Delta variant is really taking off,” Archer said.
Several local school districts have announced plans to make masks optional.
“Those that don’t change before this fall, I predict will have to change after the school year starts because they’ll have so much disruption and will start losing so much money because they can’t get charged for those kids who aren’t in class,” Archer said.
Archer hopes districts require masks, at the very least for those who are unvaccinated.
But the AAP says part of the reasoning for recommending universal masking, is the possibility difficulties districts would face in distinguishing who’s vaccinated and who’s not and enforcing the mask rules only for the unvaccinated.
