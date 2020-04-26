KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is going to be setting up four pop-up testing sites for use on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The testing will be free, but people need to register in advance online. People do not need to have symptoms in order to be tested and must be at least 7 years old.
The department said they have received 500 tests for this endeavor, so testing supplies are limited.
The four locations are at:
- Antioch Crossing's parking garage (behind the former Sears store) at 5415 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Monday only, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sun Fresh Grocery Store's parking lot at 3110 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64109. Monday 1 pm – 6 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- The KIPP Endeavor Academy Charter School at 2700 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64127. Tuesday & Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Independence Boulevard Christian Church at 606 Gladstone Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64124. Wednesday only, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
They provide a link to register in their announcement about the testing (click here).
“We know there are populations in our city and state that face more obstacles than others as they try to get tested or seek help for COVID-19. Some have transportation issues; many don’t have health insurance to pay for a test or may wait until they are in critical condition because of medical costs,” said Frank Thompson, the health department’s Deputy Director. “As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, these longstanding social disparities have the potential to allow the disease to spread undetected. We must reach our medically underserved populations with COVID-19 testing resources.”
