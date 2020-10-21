KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City Health Department and the state have been, “monitoring the situation at Garden Valley Healthcare Center located at 8575 N. Granby Avenue requiring regular testing and improved infection control measures.”
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the health department said the 156-bed facility has 98 positive COVID-19 residents and 44 positive COVID-19 staff members.
There are also three known deaths associated with it.
This facilities outbreak began around September 15th and has multiplied to this count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.