KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Six members of the KC City Council are now under self-quarantine, which meant Thursday afternoon’s council meeting looked a lot different than usual.

There were a number of changes visible at City Hall, starting as soon as people stepped off the elevator and were greeted by a “handshake free zone” sign and another sign at the door to the council chamber indicating a 30 people limit.

Things really looked different on the inside of the chamber, where white papers promoted social distancing and technical experts were testing a video chat system with members of city council who were not attending because of self-quarantining.

Seven out of the 13 chairs at the front of the chamber were filled by the remaining council members and Mayor Quinton Lucas, while other city officials filled the seats on the public side of the chamber.

The meeting started late due to some technical difficulties with the video chat, issues that Councilman Brandon Ellington said also impacted a meeting Wednesday. Ellington later spoke out about his concerns on social media.

“It was horrible, and I had several people contact me. And they told me that they couldn’t even hear my comments when I actually related it on Channel 2,” he told KCTV5 News.

After a few kinks Thursday, the meeting got underway, and it was back to business as usual for the City Council.

“I think it went pretty darn well everyday has been a learning experience not just for City Hall but for businesses throughout,” Lucas said.

That was something Ellington can agree with, especially since the group decided Thursday to put the budget items on hold.

“The budget hearing yesterday had a lot of technical issues, from members getting kicked off to not being able to see the amendments because of the way they were presented, so I feel comfortable that it was held off until next week,” he said.

As soon as the meeting adjourned Thursday, crews came in and started cleaning the chamber. City Hall will be closed Friday from 6 a.m. to noon for another deep clean of the building.