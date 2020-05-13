KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - With Kansas City, Missouri, starting the reopening process Friday and other jurisdictions already opening back up, parents will be returning to work for the first time in months. Demand for child care is huge.

UICS-Metro Child & Family Development Center located at 39th and Troost is preparing to reopen Monday.

They decided to close at the same time Kansas City Schools did since they serve about 120 students in their building.

Missouri just sent new guidelines for child care facilities including having children two and older wear masks. They will not be following that recommendation.

“Where do I begin, there are so many precautions we will be putting in place,” UICS-Metro Child & Family Development Center CEO Deidre Anderson said.

Anderson is nervous about welcoming children back into their facilities in east Kansas City.

“We reside, both of our locations, and the third council district where there’s been the greatest number of positive cases,” Anderson said.

But the need for child care as parents slowly return to work is increasing, and they want to continue pre-k education for their students.

Staff are preparing supply boxes for each child to discourage kids from sharing crayons, markers and toys.

“It’s going to be an adjustment for all of us. The kids and the parents. Parents will not be able to go to the classroom, they will be meeting us in the entryway and when the child is deemed fever free, somebody else will be escorting them to their classroom,” Anderson said.

Before ever entering the building, parents, students and staff will have to pass a health questionnaire and temperature check. Teachers and staff will have PPE requirements.

Classrooms will also look a lot different, so teachers can encourage social distancing.

“The real hard thing is how do you tell a three-year-old that we are not hugging and we’re not getting close. And a lot of it is so contrary to what we teach in preschool, in terms of sharing skills and cooperation and working together and having friends,” Anderson said.

Missouri released new guidelines for child care centers, but so has the CDC, and a lot of other organizations.

“There’s a lot of conflicting messages to be very honest with you,” Anderson said.

Missouri’s recommendation that children over two should wear masks goes against other recommendations.

“It’s really hard to get a three-year-old to keep something on their face and not touch the front of it where the greatest opportunity for disease is going to. And so we will not follow the governor’s guidance but for the American pediatrics guidance,” Anderson said.

KCTV5 News spoke with a few other Missouri daycare centers around the metro. One said they are planning to have children wear masks, but they’re not sure how safe that will be.