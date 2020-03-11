KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - While we are already seeing a lot of cities canceling their Saint Patrick’s Day Parade because of the coronavirus, in Kansas City and the surrounding metros for right now, everything is remaining as planned.
Kansas City goes all out for Saint Patrick’s Day, whether it’s downtown or the metro, it’s all fun.
Kevin Ryan is the owner of Governor Stumpy’s Grill House in Waldo, which opened up in 1997. For 15 years, he’s been a part of the Brookside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
“It’s awesome. It’s just crazy. Every corner you turn there is just more and more people,” Ryan said.
Even though the coronavirus is a major topic of discussion, Ryan says things will mostly operate the same this year.
“Honestly, we still shake and hug. We did Monday night and we will on Saturday when we see old friends,” Ryan said.
But he does suggest people wash hands and stay home if you aren’t feeling well. A message that’s shared by those who are a part of the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City.
“We would encourage you to become informed and then when you are informed make the best decision for you and your family,” publicist for Snake Saturday Mindy Hart said.
For businesses such as Chicken N’ Pickle, Snake Saturday is very big for them.
“It’s our biggest day financially of the year so this is the day we gear up for every other day that we are open,” Event Coordinator for Chicken N Pickle Maxx Tittone said.
Usually, their concern is weather related, but this year, it also involves the coronavirus.
“We are now rolling all of our silverware so it’s no longer kind of community style so you can go grab it,” Tittone said.
They will, along with other places around the metro, be emphasizing washing hands frequently.
As for parade statuses, whether in downtown Kansas City or Brookside, all events will be up in running unless the CDC says otherwise.
