KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve seen a number of businesses having to close their doors because of coronavirus, but one industry is continuing to get business due to local demand.
For Mike’s Wine and Spirits, business has been variable. “It’s been kind of a day by day, up and down,” said Manager Andy Doohan.
That’s a description that stands true on both sides of the state line.
Royal Liquors, which is soon to be Gomer’s, has a number of locations including one in Kansas. They say that, at first, business was booming.
“At the beginning, it was panic,” said Area Manager Cameron Probst.
“We saw an initial pop when we first heard about everybody potentially shutting down,” explained Doohan.
That’s before people learned liquor stores would be considered essential businesses.
“Particular stores within our chain, that a lot of our customers live locally in the community -- we’ve seen business continue to flourish,” Probst said.
At first, Mike’s was experiencing an extreme rush as people were making sure that they had alcohol stocked. Lately, that’s dropped off and their delivery service they started last year has taken top shelf.
“We didn’t expect this to happen, but we consider ourselves kind of leaders of the liquor space,” Doohan said. “We wanted to offer delivery for people that couldn’t leave their home.”
However, with all that liquor flowing, experts from Alcoholics Anonymous’ central office in KC encourage people to be mindful of alcohol intake during this pandemic.
“A lot of people use alcohol to self-medicate, for depression, anxiety, all of the other mental health issues that there are,” they said.
With that being said officials said that if you notice family members or friends struggling with excessive drinking during this time, they can always call the 24-hour Alcoholics Anonymous hotline number at 816-471-7229.
