FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Many Kansas and Missouri churches did not hold Sunday services for the first time ever.
Many streamed services online instead. More churches will likely be making that same move next Sunday, as Kansas City bans gathering of more than 50 people.
Today was a first for lead pastor Troy McMahon, and his congregation at Restore Community Church.
“Church is not an event, not a building, not a place. The church is this collection of people,” Troy McMahon said.
Services were held the church office with no church goer’s present.
They streamed live to about 340 Facebook accounts. So likely close to the number of people they’d normally see in person.
“Normally we’ll have about 1300 people who attend our three locations, including kids,” McMahon explained.
Families gathered in living rooms, in their pajamas to watch on TV screens, laptops, and cell phones.
The decision to cancel in-person service was made Friday. Church staff scrambled to make online church possible.
“As a matter of fact, we had equipment that we were just praying ‘please let it arrive’ that would give the capability to do mutli-camera type switching. And that showed up at 11 A.M. yesterday,” McMahon explained.
Members of the church understand the reasoning behind the move.
Kali and Derek nelson are spending their entire spring break at home.
“I felt very relieved that they made that decision,” Kali Nelson said.
The Nelsons are not afraid of getting COVID-19 themselves, but know that social distancing is important to slow the spread and protect those are at an increased risk.
“We’re just doing this as a precaution to them, just laying low. Which is kind of a nice change to our normal hustle and bustle,” Kali Nelson said.
Restore Community Church services will be online for as long as it’s the smart thing to do.
“We’re concerned, clearly for this pandemic and we want to do everything we can possibly do to minimize its effect on people’s lives,” McMahon said.
He knows the economic and physical toll COVID-19 will take on the community will be huge. But his church will be there to help one another. The Nelsons are an example, already planning to lend a helping hand if schools district close.
“We both have the opportunities that we can work from home if we must, so if our kids are going to be home, we’re happy to have other people’s if they need. It’s just a way to help our friends, people who aren’t as fortunate to be able to do that,” Derek Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.