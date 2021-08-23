KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Anyone who enters the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts to attend a public performance must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.
This will go in effect on Sept. 6. Masks will also be required, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building, except while eating or drinking in designated areas. This policy applies to all patrons, event staff and volunteers.
"At the current time, we are unable to accommodate children under 12, or any unvaccinated guests, event staff or volunteers for public performances. We continue to evaluate the ever-changing circumstances in hope that children under 12 years of age can safely attend public performances in time for the holiday season," the staff said in an email to patrons.
“Full vaccination” means the day of the performance is at least 14 days after the first dose of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer or Moderna).
For a complete schedule of the performances impacted by the new COVID-19 protocols at the Kauffman Center visit kauffmancenter.org.
