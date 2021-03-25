EFFINGHAM, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas woman died after a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, her family says in her obituary posted online.
Family members state Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham died unexpectedly Wednesday at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
According to KSNT, Evans received her shot Tuesday at the Keystone Early Learning Center in Ozawkie. Once she started experiencing a reaction to the vaccine, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
So far, the CDC has been unable to identify a single case where the vaccine is the cause of someone passing away.
KCTV5 News has reached out to Stormont-Vail Hospital for comment, but we have not heard back. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
