TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that face coverings will no longer be required for state employees or visitors starting Friday.
In a press release, the governor says that after 5 p.m. Friday, February 18, masking and facial coverings will no longer be required.
She cites declining Covid numbers as the reason for this move.
“I appreciate the help of every Kansan who worked to mitigate the COVID-19 virus through masking and vaccinations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As COVID-19 becomes part of our normal lives, we need to continue transitioning back to business as usual in Executive Branch offices across the state.”
Several area municipalities have also decided to let their mask requirements expire as numbers continue to fall. Kansas City's mask mandate is expected to expire on Thursday.
