TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – There have now been more than 60 Kansas residents die from the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday.

The latest update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment noted that as of 11 a.m. there were 62 total deaths tied to the virus in the state, up from 56 on Sunday.

The total number of cases increase by 39, going from 1,337 to a total of 1,376 confirmed positives. State officials said they have performed 11,916 tests that were negative for the virus.

Wyandotte County still tops the list where the most cases were found with 337, with Johnson County next at 309 and Sedgwick County at 200 cases.

Governor Laura Kelly is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday.

