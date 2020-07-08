KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Speedway has announced that no fans will be able to attend races in July.
“Over the past month, we have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if we could run our rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance. After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans. While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said.
The Kansas Speedway’s July NASCAR weekend schedule will consist of the following:
Thursday, July 23: NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 (400 miles) at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN.
Friday, July 24 : NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) at 6:00 p.m. CT on FS1.
Friday, July 24 : ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150 (150 miles) at 9:00 p.m. CT on FS1.
Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) at 12:30 p.m. CT on FS1.
Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas 250 (250 miles) at 4:00 p.m. CT on NBCSN.
NEWS: As previously announced, NASCAR is returning to Kansas Speedway July 23-25, 2020. To ensure the safety of competitors, staff, the local community and our loyal fans, it has been determined that the races will run without fans in attendanceDETAILS: https://t.co/QEhxK9VWJJ pic.twitter.com/8pqUhU5mZS— Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) July 8, 2020
