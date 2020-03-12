TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Kansas had its first COVID-19 related death.
According to Governor Laura Kelly, the patient who died was a man in his 70s from Wyandotte County.
He lived in a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions that he was receiving treatment for at a local hospital for cardiac issues.
Testing was done after he died and that it when it was discovered that he had COVID-19.
The authorities are working to find out more about what the man was doing in the last two weeks and who he came in contact with. They also said this is a case of community spread, since the man didn't travel anywhere.
During the press conference, the governor also quickly mentioned that she was declaring a state of emergency, too.
This is the fifth officially reported case in the state.
My condolences to this gentleman’s family and friends. This also makes clear that we need to remain vigilant to prevent further spread in our region. https://t.co/aOPqRKrk0T— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.