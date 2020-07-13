FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the state has now reached more than 20,000 coronavirus cases.
The department said the state now has 20,058 confirmed cases with 288 deaths.
Wyandotte County has the most cases with 3,169, Johnson County has recorded 3,160 and Sedgwick County has 2,422.
According to the state, there have been 1,304 of 12,256 cases that have been hospitalized. There have been 211,117 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
The age range is zero to 103 years.
9,611 cases are female and 10,116 are male and 331 are unknown.
If you would like more information, head to the KDHE website.
