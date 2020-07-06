TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Kansas reported 982 more confirmed coronavirus cases and three more deaths as the state seeks to combat the surging outbreak with a mask mandate.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that Kansas has had 16,901 cases, up 6% from Friday. Kansas also has reported 280 COVID-19-related deaths.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday requiring people to wear masks in public and in their workplaces because of a surge in cases, and it took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Counties, however, can opt out of Kelly’s mask order.
The new cases include a jump of 50 tied to gatherings since Wednesday, the last day cluster data was reported.
There also are 32 more cases linked to private businesses, 23 connected to long-term care facilities and 15 related to meatpacking plants.
