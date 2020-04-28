GENERIC: Kansas coronavirus, COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas recorded four more coronavirus deaths Tuesday as Gov. Laura Kelly prepares to make an announcement on how to lift the state's stay-at-home order.

The latest deaths brought the total to 124. State health officials also reported that the number of positive cases increased by 163 to 3,491.

Only 29 of the state's 105 counties haven't recorded a case.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

