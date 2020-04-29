FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The department said the state now has 3,738 confirmed cases with 125 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 619, Johnson County has recorded 454 and Sedgwick County has 364.

There have been 25,720 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

1,831 cases are female and 1,875 are male and 32 are unknown.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 3,491 cases with 124 deaths.