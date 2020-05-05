MISSION, KS (AP) — Kansas reported a 4% increase in new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, with large numbers being reported in communities with meatpacking plants.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas rose by 213, up to 5,458 total, though the actual number is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without showing symptoms. Reported COVID-19-related deaths increased by one to 137.

Four counties with meatpacking plants — Seward, Ford, Finney and Lyon — have a combined 2,258 confirmed cases, 41% of the state's total.

Meanwhile the Kansas Department of Corrections reported Monday that a third inmate died in a coronavirus outbreak at the hard hit state prison in Lansing, where nearly 470 inmates and staff members are infected.

The coronavirus can cause severe illness or death, particularly for older people or people with existing medical conditions. But most infected people have mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within a few weeks

Hospitals across the state have suffered financially after halting elective surgeries. And Lawrence Memorial Hospital announced Monday that it was furloughing more than 220 employees, saying it has experienced revenue declines of more than $1 million per week.