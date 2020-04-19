TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state has received additional supplies and PPE so testing can be expanded in four Kansas counties.
Those counties are Finney, Ford, Lyon, and Seward.
The KDHE is working closely with the CDC to conduct testing and control clusters of coronavirus cases in counties that are centered around food and meat processing plants.
The plants in southwestern Kansas account for 25-30% of the country's beef processing, a release from the governor said.
“Agriculture is a facet of our state’s most critical infrastructure – Kansas doesn’t just feed the state, we feed the world,” Kelly said. “This is particularly true of our frontline workers in meatpacking plants across the state who process a significant portion of the nation’s supply.”
“In order to fight this pandemic, collaboration at the state, local and federal level is paramount,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “Expanded testing and additional supplies from the federal level will equip and inform our state and local health officials as they work to protect the health of Kansans.”
“I want to thank our federal partners for their ongoing efforts to help our state response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor said. “I particularly appreciate the assistance from Senator Pat Roberts and Senator Jerry Moran.”
No further details are currently available.
The state received their allocation of PPE of the Strategic National Stockpile in late March.
