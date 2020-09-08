OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - Accused criminals could soon get a free pass if Kansas lawmakers don’t act to extend the governor’s coronavirus-related State of Emergency Declaration.
The right to a speedy trial is what’s at the heart of the issue.
The doors of the Johnson County Courthouse are cluttered with notices about all kinds of restrictions due to COVID-19.
That’s made it hard to keep up with cases.
“Everybody wants justice to be done in a timely manner,” said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.
He said getting that done with all the health restrictions in place requires re-defining what’s speedy.
“Our ability to do in-person hearings has been pretty much shut down,” said Howe.
Johnson County has a virtual system for hearings but a jury trial is another story. Kansas Courts are still working out the logistics for that.
“The biggest challenge is bringing in hundreds of jurors to do jury selection. No longer are we going to be able to pack the courtroom with 60, 70, 80 jurors,” Howe explained.
Kansas Law defines a speedy trial as 150 days for someone in custody and 180 days, about six months, for someone not in custody.
When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Emergency in March, that set the stage for a pause on the ticking clock for speedy trial.
The governor’s office said Tuesday that she plans to extend or initiate a new state of emergency declaration.
Her spokesperson sent us this statement:
"Governor Kelly plans to extend or initiate a new state of emergency declaration, so her administration can continue to work with our federal partners to deliver resources to our counties and help Kansans combat the virus. So much is at stake – including federal resources, executive orders to help Kansans and the ability for our emergency management team to respond quickly and efficiently."
Such a declaration would still need to be approved by a group of statehouse leaders known as the state finance council. The GOP-heavy group has been at odds with the Democrat governor over some of the executive orders that followed the first declaration.
That’s why the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association sent a letter to the council expressing a “dire need to extend this order.” The letter, written by Association President and Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson noted, “Defendants are aware that their case might be dismissed if they just wait long enough.”
Although he and Howe are Republicans, the concern extends beyond party lines. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree’s office sent us this statement:
“Prosecutors across the country have been prevented from moving forward with trials due to COVID-19 concerns. Virtually every state has limited or completely stopped bringing in jurors in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, cases set for trial are on hold across the nation as they are here in Kansas. We will follow the direction of our courts regarding when trials will resume. The Wyandotte County District Attorney joins with the prosecutors in Kansas and across the nation in waiting to resume jury trials until there are health safety measures in place that allow our courts to bring in jurors safely. These are extraordinary times and we must continue to pursue criminal cases, but we must do so safely. Accordingly, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree supports an extension of the State of Emergency order regarding all matters related to our courts.”
“When we shut down we had 90 jury trials stacked up,” said Howe.
Howe said his office typically files 3,000 cases in a period of six months. He said he had 90 jury trial stacked up when things shut down in March. He said he now has 18 murders or attempted murder cases and 30 other serious felonies like robberies and sex crimes pending.
“It will require more than 150 days to dig out of this,” he concluded.
KCTV5 News emailed the three members of the council in the Kansas City and Topeka area for a response. As of Tuesday night, none have responded.
The current declaration expires on September 15. The council’s next meeting is on Thursday, September 10.
