TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The state of Kansas is looking to do more for the people taking care of the families of essential workers.
On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly announced a new program called Hero Relief.
It will help first responders and others pay for childcare during the pandemic by providing childcare subsidies to healthcare workers and others involved in providing essential services.
She said, "This new program is needed to help the many Kansans working long hours in such difficult circumstances to keep their fellow Kansans safe and healthy."
People will be able to start signing up online for the program on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.