FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Public health officials in Kansas are trying to increase testing across the state. The latest numbers from the Mid-America Regional Council show a decrease in the 7-day rolling average over the last month.
On November 12th, the metro area was averaging over 5,000 tests a day. On December 5th, that average had fallen to under 3,500.
To get numbers back up, dozens of testing sites are being opened across the state. “We brought on in the last 10 days, 23 additional testing sites”, said Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment, “15 new ones will come on this week”.
On the Kansas side of the state line, there are several places you can get tested for free. They include the Pierson Community Center in KCK, Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, the Clock West Parking Lot at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, and Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. Each of those sites opens at 9:00 am. You can save a spot in line by visiting https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.
On the Missouri side, testers will be at Vesper Hall in Blue Springs and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 25th and Brooklyn in Kansas City. Both those sites open at 10:00 am. You can save a spot in line by visiting https://jacohd.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.