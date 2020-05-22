Kansas state senators and a staffer confer during talks with House members over the final contents of a bill that would limit Gov. Laura Kelly's power to direct the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. They are, left to right, Sen. Vic Miller, D-Topeka; Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson; Sen. Eric Rucker, R-Topeka, and Darren Beckham, executive assistant to Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita. (AP Photo/John Hanna)