FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas and Missouri Special Olympics organizations have canceled upcoming events due to the national spread of the coronavirus.

The Special Olympics in Kansas posted on their Facebook page Monday stating that they will be canceling their State Basketball and Cheer in Topeka on March 14-15 and in Hays from March 20-21.

All young athlete programs scheduled for March 9-23, local team practices scheduled for March 9 – 23 and the KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled for March 19 have also been cancelled.

“ATHLETES - we know you have been training hard and looking forward to competition. We have been looking forward to seeing you show off your new skills, but we want to keep you healthy too! We know there will be a time in the future where you can share your skills with all of your friends, family, coaches, volunteers and the SOKS community. Until then focus on healthy habits.”

On Tuesday, Special Olympics Missouri canceled their State Indoor Games in St. Charles that were scheduled for March 20-21.

“Now that there is a coronavirus case in St. Louis, and with the proximity of the event to St. Louis, county health officials have strongly requested that we do not move forward with this event,” President & CEO Susan Stegeman said.