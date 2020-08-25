TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said the resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, or KJCC, is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to KJCC.
A mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said the teenager was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary and the remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms. The facility also said that additional testing will take place.
“With this recent admission, we are seeing that our screening protocols are working,” Zmuda said. “We were able to keep this individual isolated from others in hopes that no others will become infected with the virus.”
