BUTLER COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Health officials in Kansas confirmed the state’s sixth case of COVID-19 Friday morning, involving a patient from Butler County.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the man is in his 70s and had recently traveled outside the United States.

KDHE and CDC teams are working to identify other individuals this patient may have come in contact with while he was infectious and monitor those people for signs of fever or respiratory distress.

The agency stressed that the public must be careful attending large gatherings, especially individuals that fit one of the risk groups for the disease, including people over the age of 60, those with weakened immune systems or people with chronic health conditions.

“Kansans should remain vigilant,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said in a statement. “It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”

Kansas saw its first COVID-19 related death this week, a patient with underlying heart condition from Wyandotte County. Three other travel cases from Johnson County were also announced Thursday, and the county had an earlier diagnosis of a female patient last week.