TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, it was announced that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be meeting with President Donald Trump this week.
According to a release from the governor's office, the meeting will happen on Wednesday the 20th.
They plan to discuss Kansas' phased reopening and statewide testing strategy.
They will also talk about "protecting America’s food supply chain, supporting Kansas’ farmers, and partnering to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the coronavirus pandemic."
Governor Kelly said:
"I look forward to the discussion with President Trump on ways we can continue to work with the federal government on our response and recovery efforts.
Our continued emphasis is on protecting Kansans' health and well-being, and helping the state recover from a public health crisis that has exacted a painful financial toll on many.The economic damage will be long lasting, and will require collaboration at every level.
I look forward to discussing how the President and I will continue partnering together in our recovery.”
