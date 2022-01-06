TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a 15-day disaster declaration and two executive orders to aid the state's hospital and adult care home capacity.
According to a release from the governor's office, no new mandates or closures will be issued.
Executive orders 22-01 and 22-02 temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and certain health care providers.
“Just as I did at the start of the pandemic, today I am again issuing orders to provide our hospitals and nursing homes with the necessary staffing flexibility to keep the residents, patients, and staff safe,” Governor Kelly said. “This disaster declaration provides a 15-day solution to give our front-line health care workers the support they need as they battle this COVID-19 surge. This action is temporary until the legislature returns, at which I time I will work with them to pass legislation to extend my executive orders through the month of March.”
“I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted, which will both help prevent COVID-19 transmissions and more severe cases that require hospitalization, and also help in maintaining our critical infrastructure and economy intact,” Governor Kelly said.
