TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) - The governor of Kansas warns the state is headed in the wrong direction in containing the coronavirus.
Kansas had more than 1,100 new cases since last Friday and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she may have to take new action.
"If we continue this trajectory, I will have no other choice than recommend that we move back to Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas by next week. That means mass gatherings would be limited to 15 people and bars and nightclubs would have to close," Governor Kelly said in a press conference Monday.
Governor Kelly says that is not a step she wants to take. She also says the state continues to see the average age of infected people get younger.
According to the KDHE website, Johnson County has recorded the most cases with a total of 4,643 and Wyandotte County has 4,287.
