TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly extends stay-at-home order.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kelly said she is extending the stay-at-home order until midnight on May 3.

The first stay at home order was issued on March 30 and was set to expire on April 19.

