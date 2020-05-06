TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The man from Troy, Kansas, who sent the governor of New York a letter offering up a protective mask for a nurse received his bachelor’s degree on Tuesday.

Dennis Ruhnke is a small town farmer that sent a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 26. The governor read the letter during his update on April 24, then posted the letter to his Twitter page.

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging. He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York.This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020

Ruhnke also offered a donation of an N95 mask to be shared to a New York doctor or nurse.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas State University President Richard Myers in presenting a bachelor’s degree to Ruhnke.

“In 1971, Dennis was two credits away from earning his degree in agriculture when his father passed away. He chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm. Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree.”