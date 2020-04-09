KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's been the big headline all day: More historic unemployment numbers, across the country and here at home.
When we heard about one obstacle when it comes to the unemployment system in Kansas, our jaws dropped.
1977 was the year that Jimmy Carter was sworn in as President, Elvis Presley died, the First Star Wars movie was released, and RadioShack introduced the dinosaur TRS-80 Microcomputer.
The mainframe at the Kansas Department of Labor is as old as that Radio Shack model.
“We are operating on an old mainframe,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia said. “I was born in 1977. So was our mainframe.”
The Kansas Secretary of Labor said that on Monday during a remote conference with the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce that was posted on their Facebook page.
Last year, the Wichita Eagle reported: “Aging technology could slow Kansas services, jeopardize data security. Fixes are costly.”
The secretary addressed that in Monday’s conference and said, “When I came into my position, I recognized we needed modernization. So, we started building a plan through the summer and the fall. We were starting to phase it through and we were just hitting phase two, then the coronavirus happened.”
What she referred to as “IT kinks” compounded other challenges when it comes to getting people their unemployment benefits in this age of unprecedented claims.
The phone lines are flooded.
Two weeks ago, they brought back staff who’d been promoted to other parts of agency for a refresher course. By last week, they had doubled the staff from 20 to 40 people. Now they have 55 people.
Still, compare that to the number of calls. There were a record 877,000 attempted calls on a single day last week with only 200 phone lines to hold people in cue. Then this week, it got worse.
“On Monday, that record was shattered when the unemployment division received 1.6 million calls,” Governor Laura Kelly said.
KCTV5 News reached the department’s Deputy Secretary, Brett Flachsbarth, for a response. He points out there have been enhancements over the years before the modernization overhaul process that began last year.
He said there’s no doubt the old system is slowing the process of claims, specifically adhering to the new enhanced benefit rules, but they have been issuing benefits already depending on the circumstances.
“We’re going to get through this together,” Garcia had said. “It’s a little bumpy right now.”
They did just make one improvement today, which was getting 85 more call takers online after getting people from the Departments of Labor, Agriculture and Commerce trained to take calls from home on their laptops to answer general questions that don’t involve a specific claim. Plus, they’re continuing to look for ways to better keep up.
Many states are facing this right now because the flood of applications is so unprecedented.
New York took its system offline for a couple of hours tonight to streamline it and make improvements. We asked the Kansas Department of Labor if they're planning to try anything like that. They said not right now; their main priority is keeping the system up and running.
We wanted to know what the technology situation was for Missouri’s unemployment claims. Their Department of Labor said the current system was put in place 4 years ago. They said 90 percent of claims are being filed online with no help needed. The department has taken down the site a few times for maintenance to handle more claims, too.
