TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The department said the state now has 1,849 confirmed cases with 92 deaths.
Wyandotte County has the most cases with 417, Johnson County has recorded 372 and Sedgwick County has 234.
There have been 16,280 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
971 cases are female and 875 are male with three cases being unknown.
On Saturday, there were a total of 1,790 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with a total of 86 deaths.
