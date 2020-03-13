TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Friday that visits will be suspended at all DOC facilities.
This change takes place immediate and is a precaution meant limit the number of residents and staff exposed to COVID-19.
The secretary of corrections said that the DOC will reevaluate on an ongoing basis and will communicate any changes as soon as they can.
They also said families are encouraged to utilize emails, phone calls, and video visits to stay in touch with their loved ones.
The Missouri Department of Correction suspended visits for 30 days on Thursday.
