TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Continuous Learning Task Force in Kansas released a document outlining their guidance for how schools can implement continuous learning.
“I want to thank the task force for their guidance,” Watson said. “These top-notch educators have provided Kansas with a valuable resource, and their hard work will benefit us all as we move forward.”
“I am proud of the response of our Kansas teachers and administrators during this difficult time,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “The Continuous Learning Task Force has worked diligently over the past several days and has crafted comprehensive guidance that will ensure learning continues for all Kansas students. I would like to thank each member for their dedication to Kansas educators, administrators, students and parents.”
An FAQ with questions Kansans may have is available here.
The document outlining their guidance is available here. The different sections can be accessed via the headers at the top of the site (e.g. Essential Questions for Teachers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.