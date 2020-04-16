KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A stay-at-home order for Kansas City has been extended until May 15.

The order started March 24 and was originally set to expire next Friday.

CORE 4: Stay at home order happening on Tuesday This will apply to Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. It will be in effect for 30 days.

Now, we have another month of staying home.

The same rules still apply. People need to stay home unless they’re working an essential job, getting supplies or medical care or exercising.

You need to maintain social distance and have no gatherings of more than 10 people.

If you have questions, call your local health department.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday the entire state of Kansas would remain under a stay at-home order until mid-May.