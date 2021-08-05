KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Animals at the Kansas City Zoo will soon be getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The zoo says this is due to the variants in the area and the increased transmissibility of those variants.
The animals will be receiving the Zoetis vaccine, which was developed specifically for animals and won't affect the supply of vaccines for humans. More than 11,000 doses of this vaccine have been distributed across 70 zoos in 27 states.
Great apes (chimpanzees, orangutans, and gorillas) and big cats (tigers, lions, cheetahs, leopards) are among those getting vaccinated. These two groups are the most susceptible to COVID-19, the zoo says.
Meanwhile, the zoo's animal care specialists will continue to don PPE when working around the animals and take preventative measures to reduce exposure.
The Kansas City Zoo notes that while animals at other zoos have caught COVID-19, none of theirs have.
Finally, they note that those visiting the zoo have to wear masks in indoors exhibits and spaces as part of the city mandate.
"The top priority of the Kansas City Zoo is the health and safety of our animals, guests, and staff," the announcement from the Kansas City Zoo says.
