KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo is stepping up precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. None of the animals at the zoo are showing any signs or symptoms of the illness, but zoo staff is doing all they can to protect the animals there.

It’s likely Nadia the tiger’s diagnosis has zoos across the country rethinking the way they protect their animals during the coronavirus outbreak. It does in Kansas City.

“Until last night, we hadn’t heard any confirmed cases of another animal testing positive for the disease,” Kansas City Zoo Chief Zoological Officer Sean Putney said.

The zoo has been closed to the public for a little more than two weeks now. Zoo staff thinks some of the animals have noticed the absence of crowds.

They’ve already been taking precautions to protect against the virus. Now they’re doing more to protect the animal’s health and safety, especially with their cats.

“We’re changing and wearing masks, wearing gloves and making sure that we’re trying to prevent the disease from spreading in that way too,” Putney said.

Public health officials believe several lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York started showing symptoms of respiratory illness after they were exposed to a zoo employee who was actively shedding the virus.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Medical Center say this is more evidence the disease can jump species.

“We knew that it probably jumped from a different species to begin with, but this is more evidence that we really need to be careful around other species, other animals, even possibly our home pets,” University of Kansas Medical System Infectious Disease Doctor Dana Hawkinson said.

Putney says he would have thought it would have affected different species first.

“I would have certainly suspected that another primate would have been the first but nothing is surprising in the zoo world,” Putney said.

No animals at the KC Zoo are showing any signs or symptoms of the virus, but Putney says if they were, they would have them tested too.

“That is specifically for animals, so it’s not taking a test away from humans. I know there’s been some speculation about that, but people can rest assure that a person did not go without a test because of an animal being tested,” Putney said.

If you’re worried about your pets at home, the USDA says avoid contact with them while you are sick with the virus and have someone else take care of them if possible.