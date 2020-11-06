KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Kansas City VA Medical Center announced that they are adjusting their visitor policy due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the KC metro.
Starting Monday, Nov. 9, only veterans facing end-of-life situations or those with special circumstances identified by the patient's clinical care team will have visitor requests considered.
The new visitor policy is as follows:
- No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted under any circumstance.
- No visitors are permitted on the inpatient floors unless there are special circumstances identified by the patient's clinical care team.
- Any visits must be approved in advance by the Chief of Inpatient Services.
"I know these changes can be challenging, but we must adapt as we learn more about how COVID-19 is spread," said Director David Isaacks.
"Please know that each decision or change in policy is made with one goal in mind: to keep you, your families and our staff safe," he said. "Thank you for your continued adherence to these safety measures."
